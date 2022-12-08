SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2022.
Fiscal Third Quarter Results
- Total revenue was $79.0 million, an increase of 21% year over year
- Subscription revenue was $69.0 million, an increase of 22% year over year
- Subscription revenue represented 87% of total revenue
- Billings were $74.0 million or 5% year-over-year growth
- Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) was $354.3 million as of October 31, 2022, an increase of 19% year over year
- RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next twelve months was $230.3 million as of October 31, 2022, an increase of 21% year over year
- Net cash used in operating activities was $6.5 million
- GAAP subscription gross margin was 84%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from Q3 FY22
- Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 85%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from Q3 FY22
- GAAP operating margin increased by 15 percentage points year over year
- Non-GAAP operating margin increased by 11 percentage points year over year
- GAAP net loss was $23.7 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.69, based on 34.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding
- Non-GAAP net loss was $4.5 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.13, based on 34.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding
- Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $71.1 million as of October 31, 2022
"Domo helps companies of all sizes better leverage data so every employee can be a multiplier of business impact," said John Mellor, CEO, Domo. "I'm proud of the team for their continued focus on delivering customer value while operating the business with efficiency. Based on the size and health of the pipeline and the strong demand at the top of the funnel, we remain bullish on our long-term prospects."
Domo also announced today that Bruce Felt is transitioning out as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Felt will remain in his current role until a successor is named. He is also an active member of the search team to find a replacement and is committed to a seamless transition once his successor is identified. Domo has initiated an executive search with the assistance of Heidrick & Struggles, a leading executive search firm.
Mellor remarked, "On behalf of everyone at Domo, I would like to thank Bruce for his many contributions to our company as CFO. He has played an important role in advancing our strategy, elevating our finance function and successfully navigating us through the pandemic. His leadership has put the company in a place where this change can occur without disruption to our customers, internal operations or other finance functions. We wish him all the best in his next chapter and appreciate his continued support during the transition period."
Felt said, "The last eight years have been among the most rewarding for me professionally, and I am grateful to the Domo Board and leadership team for their collaboration and partnership. I'm proud of all that we have accomplished together and have enormous confidence in Domo's continued success."
Recent Highlights
We believe the following announcements and recognition demonstrate our commitment to product innovation and customer value:
- Domo was named "Customers' Choice" in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer Report for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms
- Domo was named a Leader in Nucleus Research's 2022 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix
- Domo was named with customer Walker Edison as a 2022 Nucleus ROI Winner
- Domo was ranked as a Technology and a Credibility Leader in Dresner Advisory Services' 2022 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study
- Domo was named to the Constellation ShortLists for Cloud-Based BI and Analytics Platforms and Marketing Analytics Solutions
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of December 8, 2022, Domo is providing the following guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2023:
Q4 Fiscal 2023
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $77.0 million to $78.0 million
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.07 and $0.11 based on 34.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding
Full Year Fiscal 2023
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $306.0 million to $307.0 million
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.68 and $0.72 based on 34.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding
We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.
Earnings Call Details
Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/zYvDlnjs. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.
A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with conference ID #41576 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) December 22, 2022.
|Domo, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
|Revenue:
|Subscription
$
56,621
$
69,041
$
163,399
$
201,022
|Professional services and other
8,460
9,985
24,569
27,999
|Total revenue
65,081
79,026
187,968
229,021
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription (1)
10,514
11,342
29,590
32,721
|Professional services and other (1)
6,630
7,572
19,030
22,167
|Total cost of revenue
17,144
18,914
48,620
54,888
|Gross profit
47,937
60,112
139,348
174,133
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing (1)
37,503
41,012
104,335
131,299
|Research and development (1)
21,984
24,583
57,511
73,108
|General and administrative (1), (2)
13,430
13,029
36,032
42,514
|Total operating expenses
72,917
78,624
197,878
246,921
|Loss from operations
(24,980
)
(18,512
)
(58,530
)
(72,788
)
|Other expense, net (1)
(3,471
)
(5,032
)
(10,238
)
(12,383
)
|Loss before income taxes
(28,451
)
(23,544
)
(68,768
)
(85,171
)
|Provision for income taxes
62
167
89
567
|Net loss
$
(28,513
)
$
(23,711
)
$
(68,857
)
$
(85,738
)
|Net loss per share (basic and diluted)
$
(0.88
)
$
(0.69
)
$
(2.17
)
$
(2.53
)
|Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted)
32,363
34,392
31,758
33,893
|(1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows:
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription
$
800
$
667
$
1,768
$
2,176
|Professional services and other
563
308
1,168
1,339
|Sales and marketing
6,718
7,336
15,192
23,284
|Research and development
5,363
5,909
10,603
19,196
|General and administrative
4,543
4,807
11,596
18,319
|Other expense, net
176
180
524
550
|Total stock-based compensation expenses
$
18,163
$
19,207
$
40,851
$
64,864
|(2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows:
|General and administrative
$
20
$
20
$
60
$
60
|Domo, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|January 31,
|October 31,
2022
2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
83,561
$
71,082
|Accounts receivable, net
64,149
53,314
|Contract acquisition costs
15,417
15,146
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,975
7,457
|Total current assets
173,102
146,999
|Property and equipment, net
17,584
19,834
|Right-of-use assets
16,392
14,871
|Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
23,177
21,390
|Intangible assets, net
2,875
2,814
|Goodwill
9,478
9,478
|Other assets
1,981
1,945
|Total assets
$
244,589
$
217,331
|Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
$
4,770
$
17,843
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
59,976
45,928
|Lease liabilities
3,439
4,062
|Current portion of deferred revenue
168,335
157,915
|Total current liabilities
236,520
225,748
|Lease liabilities, noncurrent
16,757
15,239
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
2,420
3,100
|Other liabilities, noncurrent
10,882
11,945
|Long-term debt
103,988
107,424
|Total liabilities
370,567
363,456
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Common stock
33
34
|Additional paid-in capital
1,098,084
1,165,522
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
388
(1,460
)
|Accumulated deficit
(1,224,483
)
(1,310,221
)
|Total stockholders' deficit
(125,978
)
(146,125
)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
244,589
$
217,331
|Domo, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
$
(28,513
)
$
(23,711
)
$
(68,857
)
$
(85,738
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
1,533
1,269
3,789
4,089
|Non-cash lease expense
1,224
987
3,540
3,362
|Amortization of contract acquisition costs
3,944
4,247
11,779
12,825
|Stock-based compensation
18,163
19,207
40,851
64,864
|Other, net
877
1,135
2,663
3,027
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
(7,746
)
(4,166
)
9,377
10,835
|Contract acquisition costs
(4,354
)
(4,405
)
(11,719
)
(11,687
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
664
1,282
4,949
2,063
|Accounts payable
4,652
384
10,965
13,291
|Operating lease liabilities
(669
)
(1,239
)
(2,380
)
(3,378
)
|Accrued and other liabilities
5,131
3,527
(5,972
)
(11,872
)
|Deferred revenue
5,123
(4,999
)
485
(9,740
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
29
(6,482
)
(530
)
(8,059
)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
(1,547
)
(1,657
)
(4,965
)
(5,073
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(1,547
)
(1,657
)
(4,965
)
(5,073
)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan
-
-
4,133
1,563
|Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock
(1,280
)
-
(8,858
)
-
|Proceeds from structured payables
-
6,624
-
6,624
|Payments on structured payables
-
(6,624
)
-
(6,624
)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
745
56
3,908
861
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(535
)
56
(817
)
2,424
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(75
)
(729
)
(237
)
(1,771
)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(2,128
)
(8,812
)
(6,549
)
(12,479
)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
86,373
79,894
90,794
83,561
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
84,245
$
71,082
$
84,245
$
71,082
|Domo, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
|Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
|Revenue:
|Subscription
$
56,621
$
69,041
$
163,399
$
201,022
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription
10,514
11,342
29,590
32,721
|Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis
46,107
57,699
133,809
168,301
|Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis
81
%
84
%
82
%
84
%
|Stock-based compensation
800
667
1,768
2,176
|Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis
$
46,907
$
58,366
$
135,577
$
170,477
|Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis
83
%
85
%
83
%
85
%
|Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis:
|Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis
$
72,917
$
78,624
$
197,878
$
246,921
|Stock-based compensation
(16,624
)
(18,052
)
(37,391
)
(60,799
)
|Amortization of certain intangible assets
(20
)
(20
)
(60
)
(60
)
|Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis
$
56,273
$
60,552
$
160,427
$
186,062
|Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating (Loss) Income on a Non-GAAP Basis:
|Operating loss on a GAAP basis
$
(24,980
)
$
(18,512
)
$
(58,530
)
$
(72,788
)
|Stock-based compensation
17,987
19,027
40,327
64,314
|Amortization of certain intangible assets
20
20
60
60
|Operating (loss) income on a non-GAAP basis
$
(6,973
)
$
535
$
(18,143
)
$
(8,414
)
|Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
|Operating margin on a GAAP basis
(38
)%
(23
)%
(31
)%
(32
)%
|Stock-based compensation
27
24
21
28
|Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis
(11
)%
1
%
(10
)%
(4
)%
|Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
|Net loss on a GAAP basis
$
(28,513
)
$
(23,711
)
$
(68,857
)
$
(85,738
)
|Stock-based compensation
18,163
19,207
40,851
64,864
|Amortization of certain intangible assets
20
20
60
60
|Net loss on a non-GAAP basis
$
(10,330
)
$
(4,484
)
$
(27,946
)
$
(20,814
)
|Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis:
|Net loss per share on a GAAP basis
$
(0.88
)
$
(0.69
)
$
(2.17
)
$
(2.53
)
|Stock-based compensation
0.56
0.56
1.29
1.92
|Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis
$
(0.32
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.88
)
$
(0.61
)
|Billings:
|Total revenue
$
65,081
$
79,026
$
187,968
$
229,021
|Add:
|Deferred revenue (end of period)
130,385
157,915
130,385
157,915
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period)
2,352
3,100
2,352
3,100
|Less:
|Deferred revenue (beginning of period)
(126,381
)
(163,454
)
(129,079
)
(168,335
)
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period)
(1,233
)
(2,560
)
(3,173
)
(2,420
)
|Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent)
5,123
(4,999
)
485
(9,740
)
|Billings
$
70,204
$
74,027
$
188,453
$
219,281
|Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
29
$
(6,482
)
$
(530
)
$
(8,059
)
|Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan
-
-
4,133
1,563
|Purchases of property and equipment
(1,547
)
(1,657
)
(4,965
)
(5,073
)
|Adjusted free cash flow
$
(1,518
)
$
(8,139
)
$
(1,362
)
$
(11,569
)
