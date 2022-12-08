SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Fiscal Third Quarter Results

Total revenue was $79.0 million, an increase of 21% year over year

Subscription revenue was $69.0 million, an increase of 22% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 87% of total revenue

Billings were $74.0 million or 5% year-over-year growth

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) was $354.3 million as of October 31, 2022, an increase of 19% year over year

RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next twelve months was $230.3 million as of October 31, 2022, an increase of 21% year over year

Net cash used in operating activities was $6.5 million

GAAP subscription gross margin was 84%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from Q3 FY22

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 85%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from Q3 FY22

GAAP operating margin increased by 15 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin increased by 11 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $23.7 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.69, based on 34.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $4.5 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.13, based on 34.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $71.1 million as of October 31, 2022

" Domo helps companies of all sizes better leverage data so every employee can be a multiplier of business impact," said John Mellor, CEO, Domo. " I'm proud of the team for their continued focus on delivering customer value while operating the business with efficiency. Based on the size and health of the pipeline and the strong demand at the top of the funnel, we remain bullish on our long-term prospects."

Domo also announced today that Bruce Felt is transitioning out as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Felt will remain in his current role until a successor is named. He is also an active member of the search team to find a replacement and is committed to a seamless transition once his successor is identified. Domo has initiated an executive search with the assistance of Heidrick & Struggles, a leading executive search firm.

Mellor remarked, " On behalf of everyone at Domo, I would like to thank Bruce for his many contributions to our company as CFO. He has played an important role in advancing our strategy, elevating our finance function and successfully navigating us through the pandemic. His leadership has put the company in a place where this change can occur without disruption to our customers, internal operations or other finance functions. We wish him all the best in his next chapter and appreciate his continued support during the transition period."

Felt said, " The last eight years have been among the most rewarding for me professionally, and I am grateful to the Domo Board and leadership team for their collaboration and partnership. I'm proud of all that we have accomplished together and have enormous confidence in Domo's continued success."

Recent Highlights

We believe the following announcements and recognition demonstrate our commitment to product innovation and customer value:

Domo was named "Customers' Choice" in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer Report for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

Domo was named a Leader in Nucleus Research's 2022 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix

Domo was named with customer Walker Edison as a 2022 Nucleus ROI Winner

Domo was ranked as a Technology and a Credibility Leader in Dresner Advisory Services' 2022 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study

Domo was named to the Constellation ShortLists for Cloud-Based BI and Analytics Platforms and Marketing Analytics Solutions

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of December 8, 2022, Domo is providing the following guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2023:

Q4 Fiscal 2023

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $77.0 million to $78.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.07 and $0.11 based on 34.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2023

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $306.0 million to $307.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.68 and $0.72 based on 34.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/zYvDlnjs. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.

A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with conference ID #41576 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) December 22, 2022.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo's low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo's fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo's website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and adjusted free cash flow. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of certain items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, the reversal of contingent tax-related accruals and proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan.

As it relates to adjusted free cash flow, we add back amounts equal to the proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan to reflect the non-cash nature of these transactions. Because no cash is exchanged in these transactions, showing proceeds in the financing section of the statement of cash flows as required by GAAP results in a corresponding decrease in the operating section, which management believes is not indicative of actual cash used in or provided by our operations. We believe that this non-GAAP cash metric is useful because it provides investors with the same information that management uses to consistently evaluate, forecast and measure the Company's actual cash flows and its ability to achieve and maintain positive cash flows.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, demand for our products and services, our financial outlook for our fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2023, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2021 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about December 12, 2022. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenue: Subscription $ 56,621 $ 69,041 $ 163,399 $ 201,022 Professional services and other 8,460 9,985 24,569 27,999 Total revenue 65,081 79,026 187,968 229,021 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 10,514 11,342 29,590 32,721 Professional services and other (1) 6,630 7,572 19,030 22,167 Total cost of revenue 17,144 18,914 48,620 54,888 Gross profit 47,937 60,112 139,348 174,133 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 37,503 41,012 104,335 131,299 Research and development (1) 21,984 24,583 57,511 73,108 General and administrative (1), (2) 13,430 13,029 36,032 42,514 Total operating expenses 72,917 78,624 197,878 246,921 Loss from operations (24,980 ) (18,512 ) (58,530 ) (72,788 ) Other expense, net (1) (3,471 ) (5,032 ) (10,238 ) (12,383 ) Loss before income taxes (28,451 ) (23,544 ) (68,768 ) (85,171 ) Provision for income taxes 62 167 89 567 Net loss $ (28,513 ) $ (23,711 ) $ (68,857 ) $ (85,738 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (2.17 ) $ (2.53 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 32,363 34,392 31,758 33,893 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 800 $ 667 $ 1,768 $ 2,176 Professional services and other 563 308 1,168 1,339 Sales and marketing 6,718 7,336 15,192 23,284 Research and development 5,363 5,909 10,603 19,196 General and administrative 4,543 4,807 11,596 18,319 Other expense, net 176 180 524 550 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 18,163 $ 19,207 $ 40,851 $ 64,864 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 60 $ 60

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, October 31, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 83,561 $ 71,082 Accounts receivable, net 64,149 53,314 Contract acquisition costs 15,417 15,146 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,975 7,457 Total current assets 173,102 146,999 Property and equipment, net 17,584 19,834 Right-of-use assets 16,392 14,871 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 23,177 21,390 Intangible assets, net 2,875 2,814 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 1,981 1,945 Total assets $ 244,589 $ 217,331 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,770 $ 17,843 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 59,976 45,928 Lease liabilities 3,439 4,062 Current portion of deferred revenue 168,335 157,915 Total current liabilities 236,520 225,748 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 16,757 15,239 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,420 3,100 Other liabilities, noncurrent 10,882 11,945 Long-term debt 103,988 107,424 Total liabilities 370,567 363,456 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 33 34 Additional paid-in capital 1,098,084 1,165,522 Accumulated other comprehensive income 388 (1,460 ) Accumulated deficit (1,224,483 ) (1,310,221 ) Total stockholders' deficit (125,978 ) (146,125 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 244,589 $ 217,331

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (28,513 ) $ (23,711 ) $ (68,857 ) $ (85,738 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,533 1,269 3,789 4,089 Non-cash lease expense 1,224 987 3,540 3,362 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 3,944 4,247 11,779 12,825 Stock-based compensation 18,163 19,207 40,851 64,864 Other, net 877 1,135 2,663 3,027 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (7,746 ) (4,166 ) 9,377 10,835 Contract acquisition costs (4,354 ) (4,405 ) (11,719 ) (11,687 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 664 1,282 4,949 2,063 Accounts payable 4,652 384 10,965 13,291 Operating lease liabilities (669 ) (1,239 ) (2,380 ) (3,378 ) Accrued and other liabilities 5,131 3,527 (5,972 ) (11,872 ) Deferred revenue 5,123 (4,999 ) 485 (9,740 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 29 (6,482 ) (530 ) (8,059 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,547 ) (1,657 ) (4,965 ) (5,073 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,547 ) (1,657 ) (4,965 ) (5,073 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan - - 4,133 1,563 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (1,280 ) - (8,858 ) - Proceeds from structured payables - 6,624 - 6,624 Payments on structured payables - (6,624 ) - (6,624 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 745 56 3,908 861 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (535 ) 56 (817 ) 2,424 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (75 ) (729 ) (237 ) (1,771 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,128 ) (8,812 ) (6,549 ) (12,479 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 86,373 79,894 90,794 83,561 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 84,245 $ 71,082 $ 84,245 $ 71,082

Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 56,621 $ 69,041 $ 163,399 $ 201,022 Cost of revenue: Subscription 10,514 11,342 29,590 32,721 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 46,107 57,699 133,809 168,301 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 81 % 84 % 82 % 84 % Stock-based compensation 800 667 1,768 2,176 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 46,907 $ 58,366 $ 135,577 $ 170,477 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 83 % 85 % 83 % 85 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 72,917 $ 78,624 $ 197,878 $ 246,921 Stock-based compensation (16,624 ) (18,052 ) (37,391 ) (60,799 ) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20 ) (20 ) (60 ) (60 ) Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 56,273 $ 60,552 $ 160,427 $ 186,062 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating (Loss) Income on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (24,980 ) $ (18,512 ) $ (58,530 ) $ (72,788 ) Stock-based compensation 17,987 19,027 40,327 64,314 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 60 60 Operating (loss) income on a non-GAAP basis $ (6,973 ) $ 535 $ (18,143 ) $ (8,414 ) Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (38 )% (23 )% (31 )% (32 )% Stock-based compensation 27 24 21 28 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis (11 )% 1 % (10 )% (4 )% Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (28,513 ) $ (23,711 ) $ (68,857 ) $ (85,738 ) Stock-based compensation 18,163 19,207 40,851 64,864 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 60 60 Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (10,330 ) $ (4,484 ) $ (27,946 ) $ (20,814 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (0.88 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (2.17 ) $ (2.53 ) Stock-based compensation 0.56 0.56 1.29 1.92 Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (0.32 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.61 ) Billings: Total revenue $ 65,081 $ 79,026 $ 187,968 $ 229,021 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 130,385 157,915 130,385 157,915 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 2,352 3,100 2,352 3,100 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (126,381 ) (163,454 ) (129,079 ) (168,335 ) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (1,233 ) (2,560 ) (3,173 ) (2,420 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) 5,123 (4,999 ) 485 (9,740 ) Billings $ 70,204 $ 74,027 $ 188,453 $ 219,281 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 29 $ (6,482 ) $ (530 ) $ (8,059 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan - - 4,133 1,563 Purchases of property and equipment (1,547 ) (1,657 ) (4,965 ) (5,073 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (1,518 ) $ (8,139 ) $ (1,362 ) $ (11,569 )

