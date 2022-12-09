DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist (E127 LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Dec-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.51469

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22287946

CODE: E127 LN

ISIN: LU0635178014

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0635178014 Category Code: NAV TIDM: E127 LN Sequence No.: 207345 EQS News ID: 1508943 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1508943&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2022 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)