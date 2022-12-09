DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 08-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.3343
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19113841
CODE: CEG2 LN
ISIN: LU1437015735
