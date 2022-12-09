DJ Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 08-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.9516

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38498646

CODE: ECRP LN

ISIN: LU1437018168

