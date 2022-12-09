Anzeige
Freitag, 09.12.2022

WKN: A2AC3K ISIN: IE00BDB6Q211 Ticker-Symbol: WTY 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2022 | 00:04
35 Leser
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company: WTW Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (Willis Towers Watson, NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.82 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The dividend is payable on or about January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2022.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

CONTACT

INVESTORS
Claudia De La Hoz | claudia.delahoz@wtwco.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
