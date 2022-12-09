DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Dec-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 08-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.3569

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5682309

CODE: CNEU LN

ISIN: LU2343997487

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU LN Sequence No.: 207418 EQS News ID: 1509089 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1509089&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2022 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)