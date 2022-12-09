DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRJU LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Dec-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 08-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3226.8898

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11284774

CODE: PRJU LN

ISIN: LU1931974775

