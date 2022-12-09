Anzeige
09.12.2022
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (AEME LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Dec-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 08-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.0057

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43984138

CODE: AEME LN

ISIN: LU1437017350

----------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1437017350 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AEME LN 
Sequence No.:  207366 
EQS News ID:  1508985 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1508985&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2022 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

