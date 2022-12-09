DJ Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Dec-2022 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 08-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 118.0805

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3316720

CODE: US10 LN

ISIN: LU1407890620

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 207529 EQS News ID: 1509311 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1509311&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2022 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)