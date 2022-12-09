Actinogen announced that the first patient was randomised and treated in its XanaCIDD Phase II study in major depressive disorder (MDD) assessing the effects of lead candidate Xanamem on cognitive performance and depression. The study aims to enrol about 160 patients who have persistent depressive symptoms and cognitive impairment (CI) despite taking standard-of-care (SoC) anti-depression therapy. Having demonstrated the ability to improve cognition in two trials (XanaHES and the Phase Ib portion of XanaMIA) in healthy adults, Actinogen is confident that Xanamem can exert similar cognitive improvement effects in MDD patients; this study will also explore whether the drug can have effects on depression as well. Results are expected in late 2023 or early 2024.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...