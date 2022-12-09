Adani Solar revealed a monocrystalline silicon ingot this week at the Intersolar India 2022 expo. It produced the ingot at its Mundra facility in the Indian state of Gujarat.From pv magazine India Adani Solar, the PV unit of Adani Group, unveiled its new monocrystalline silicon ingots at the Intersolar India 2022 expo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. It is the first silicon ingot to be made in India. The company plans to build 2 GW of ingot and wafer capacity by December 2023. It aims to scale it to 10 GW by 2025. Ahmedabad-based Chiripal Group has set up a new unit under its Chiripal Renewable Energy ...

