Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Dec-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 08-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.7557

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23963347

CODE: WATL LN

ISIN: FR0010527275

ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 207599

