At its AGM in November, EML Payments presented the outcome of its recent strategic review and the new three-year transformation plan. This includes fully integrating previous acquisitions, streamlining operations, becoming more customer-focused and developing EML's product suite to evolve from prepaid cards to embedded finance. Based on Q123 trading we have revised our forecasts down to the lower end of new FY23 guidance.

