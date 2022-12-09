EQS-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Fiven ASA: Fiven Norge AS sold activities in Venezuela



09.12.2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Oslo, 9th December 2022 at 11:00 CET

Fiven Norge AS sold activities in Venezuela

Fiven announces that effective of November 30 Fiven Norge AS has sold its activities in Venezuela.

For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com

Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com

