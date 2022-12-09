Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Acrinova AB (publ) (646/22)

At the request of Acrinova AB (publ), the trading in the company's A- and B-shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is expected to be on December 15, 2022, and from December 16, 2022, the A- and B-shares are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Preliminary last day of trading will be on December 15, 2022. Short name: ACRI A ACRI B ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0015660014 SE0015660030 ------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 186414 219981 ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.