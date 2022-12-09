DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/12/2022) of GBP53.35m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/12/2022) of GBP35.75m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/12/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 171.46p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 166.64p Ordinary share price 179.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 4.69% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 121.36p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.18)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 08/12/2022

