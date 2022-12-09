Mashreq Bank: Mashreq signs a regional sponsorship agreement with The Argentine Football Association in Middle East and Egypt

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the region headquartered in Dubai, becomes the new Regional Sponsor of the Argentinean National football team. Becoming in this way first regional bank sponsor for the Argentine National Football Team in Middle East & Egypt

The Argentine Football Association and Mashreq Bank have signed a Regional Sponsorship Agreement until the end of 2023. This results in Mashreq becoming the first and exclusive Regional Bank Sponsor for the Argentine National Football Team coinciding with the largest international football tournament FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Since the Argentine Football Association has landed in the Middle East, football fans all around the vibrant region are able to witness precious moments with the great Argentinean football players.

Mashreq will be the ambassador of the Middle East and Egypt region for the Argentine national team. As part of the agreement, the bank will be launching official joint campaigns featuring the Argentine national team and will also have the team players starring in its promotional campaigns.

The Argentine National Team holds a high status in the hearts of football fans in the region, and this agreement with Mashreq that kicks of today brings together two leading organizations collaborating to celebrate the passion for the sport.

Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, said: "We are delighted to have Mashreq, one of the region's oldest financial institutions, as the first regional sponsor for the Argentine Football Association during such a vital global football period. A true milestone has been achieved for the international expansion of AFA, opening new opportunities with a prominent bank like Mashreq. This agreement allows our Association to consolidate its global leadership position in the football environment. We welcome Mashreq as the first supporter bank in the Middle East and Egypt territory."

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mashreq, said: "Partnering with the Argentine Football Association during the 2022 FIFA World Cup provides us with an opportunity to be associated with one of the most popular and most followed sports in the world, by both men and women- and especially so with the World Cup being held here in the Arab world for the first time. For us, this partnership goes way beyond the World Cup, where our ultimate aim is to support sports around the region. Football is one of our region's most important and exhilarating sports - one that inspires people of all generations and backgrounds, and that brings people together, and only football has this kind of power. Now, as we partner with one of the most successful and important teams in footballing history, we are trying to communicate with the greatest number of our existing and potential customers in a more immersive and emotional way and explore new territories that goes beyond traditional engagements through inspiring campaigns that will encourage them to Rise Every Day and realize their dreams and ambitions."

Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA, said: "This regional sponsorship with Mashreq is a reflection of the hard work of the Argentine Football Association in the global expansion of the AFA brand to new markets such as China, the Middle East and Egypt. We are pleased that Mashreq Bank has been chosen as our sponsor during the World Cup period and until the end of 2023. AFA and Mashreq will be jointly developing commercial and marketing campaigns that increase the synergy and power of our brands in the Middle East and Egypt markets. With this agreement with Mashreq we are entering a new and significant market with a leading brand."

About Mashreq Bank

Mashreq Bank is almost a half century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. One of the region's oldest financial institutions, Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers, all the way to powering some of the region's most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank's mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals, and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq's home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers.

