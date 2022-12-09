Austrian module manufacturer Energetica has restarted production, following its acquisition by IRMA Power.From pv magazine Germany Energetica Industries, an Austrian solar panel maker, had to file for insolvency due to financial difficulties in November 2021. In the months that followed, a financially strong investor, IRMA Power, acquired it and affirmed its willingness to continue module production in Liebenfels, where the manufacturer is headquartered. In the first few months after the takeover of Energetica, the focus for Martin Kurschel, the owner of IRMA Power, was on ramping up module production. ...

