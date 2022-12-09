Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or the "Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, is pleased to announce that its operating subsidiary, CEM Specialties ("CEMSI"), has received a new Emission Analyzer order from a global cement company (the "Customer

The Analyzer will deliver real-time analysis of continuous emissions from a cement plant located in the U.S. CEMSI is a recognized leading integrator of turn-key continuous emissions and process monitoring equipment solutions, servicing the Canadian and U.S. markets. The solution for the Customer includes ongoing annual preventative maintenance.

"This is a flagship win for the CEMSI team and adds a new organic growth opportunity in our emissions business in the strategically important U.S cement plant market" stated Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies.

It is anticipated that the Analyzer solution will be delivered and installed over the periods of Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. For industry competitive purposes the Customer will not be disclosed.

As previously announced, the Company was not in compliance with certain financial covenants as at September 30, 2022 (see press release dated November 14, 2022). The Company continues to work closely with the relevant financial institution, reviewing a number of potential solutions, and remains in discussions to establish a waiver with respect to the breached covenants.

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides solutions and services to its customers to improve energy management, monitor continuous emissions and accelerate the sustainability of all buildings.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

