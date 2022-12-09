Anzeige
Freitag, 09.12.2022
Top Secret Info! Microsoft benutzt das Cybersecurity-Tool von Cybeats!
09.12.2022
Southern ITS International, Inc. Files to Remove Shell Status Designation

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Southern ITS International, Inc. (Pink Open Market:SITS) announced today that, primarily due to the success of its subsidiary, Shibue Couture, Inc., its Quarterly Report - Information Disclosure Statement for the period ended September 30, 2022, discloses that Southern ITS International, Inc. is no longer deemed to be a "Shell Company". The Quarterly Report, as well as a Supplemental Report posted to OTC Markets Group, Inc. on November 10, 2022, both of which are available to the public on the OTC Markets website, reflect this change of status.

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. intends to own and/or control a portfolio of highly- successful businesses and will focus on a being a multi-national conglomerate. As a holding company, Southern ITS International is presently in the market to acquire a stake in various companies both public and private. It will also focus on building a direct sales network of various e-commerce internet applications, manufacturing, and internet sales of various products. We will build an experienced management team that will build a diverse portfolio, buying entire companies, or interests therein, involved in technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and other sectors, which will then become operating subsidiaries of Southern ITS International.

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC or OTC Markets Group, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

Contact:

Southern ITS International, Inc.
Investor Relations
442-300-6522
info@sitsintl.com

SOURCE: Southern ITS International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730990/Southern-ITS-International-Inc-Files-to-Remove-Shell-Status-Designation

