Greenko has won NTPC Renewable Energy's tender for 3 GWh of energy storage capacity. Its pumped storage bid was the lowest in the tech-agnostic tender.From pv magazine India Greenko has won 3 GW of energy storage capacity from NTPC Renewable Energy, the renewables unit of Indian state-owned power producer NTPC. It won the capacity by quoting the lowest bid in the technology-agnostic storage tender. Greenko is developing the world's largest energy storage platform based on pumped storage technology. It now has 50 GWh of storage projects under development. With its latest tender win, it will provide ...

