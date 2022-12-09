Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Financial Highlights Revenues for the first fiscal quarter increased $18.8 million, or 5% higher, compared to the prior year period. Gross Profit for the first fiscal quarter increased $25.1 million, or 15% higher, compared to the prior year period. Margin per gallon for the first fiscal quarter increased $0.14, or 13% higher, compared to the prior year period. In the first fiscal quarter, operating income increased $7.4 million, or 60% higher, compared to the prior year period with a corresponding 58% favorable increase of $0.04 in operating income per gallon. Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was $4.5 million for the first fiscal quarter compared to a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $8.6 million in the prior year period.

Company Highlights Ferrellgas welcomed its newest acquisitions to the Ferrellgas Family during the first fiscal quarter: Brown's Gas in Marysville, California and Dubben Gas Service in Delhi, New York. The Company announced its continued partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit organization providing winter coats to children in need across the United States and Canada. The Company supported Operation BBQ Relief in response to Hurricane Ian. Over 150 employees received Ferrellgas Flame Awards in the first fiscal quarter for exemplary performance in the areas of Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, and Leadership.





LIBERTY, Mo., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) ("Ferrellgas" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022.

"Our employees are the key to our growth. It's their ideas, innovations and relationships that are key to our continued success and the growth of this company," said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our almost 4,500 full-time, seasonal and part-time employees and contractors work each day to find opportunities to grow demand for clean, portable, affordable propane."

The Company's growth strategy drove an increase of 1% in gallons sold in the first fiscal quarter. The growth was additionally aided by weather that was favorable compared to the prior year period. The Company's inventory position management helps to mitigate its risk from price fluctuations tied to customers' fixed price purchases of propane. Additionally, as a technology enabled logistics company, Ferrellgas continues to benefit from its nationwide footprint and focus on continuous improvement.

Revenues increased $18.8 million, or 5% higher, for the first fiscal quarter. Cost of sales was favorable with a decrease of $6.3 million, or 3% lower, for the first fiscal quarter. Gross profit increased $25.1 million, or 15% higher, for the first fiscal quarter. Margin per gallon increased by $0.14, or 13% higher, compared to the prior year period. Operating income per gallon increased $0.04, or 58% higher, compared to the prior year period. Likewise, operating income for the first fiscal quarter increased $7.4 million, or 60% higher, compared to the prior year period.

For the first fiscal quarter, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $4.5 million compared to a net loss of $8.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased by $12.4 million, or 33% higher, to $49.7 million in the first fiscal quarter compared to $37.3 million in the prior year period.

"In these times of high inflation and other challenges, the Company chose to show its commitment to its most valuable resource, its employee-owners, through an extensive employee benefit package in which no increase in cost was passed on, but instead was absorbed by the Company," Ferrell added. "We take care of our hard working, dedicated employee-owners so they in turn can take care of our customers. I could not be more proud."

In conjunction with the Company's Ferrellgas Century Project, its commitment to various Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives leading up to its 100th year in business in 2039, the Company announced the continuation of its partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit providing winter coats to families facing hardship. The organization has served more than 4.6 million children in the United States and Canada since its founding in 1998. The collaboration is a perfect fit as Ferrellgas seeks to support the families it serves in communities across the country, providing warmth and comfort to those in need.

As a category 4 hurricane tracked toward Florida, the Company brought its national logistics capabilities to bear. Blue Rhino production facilities staged extra Blue Rhino tanks. The Ferrellgas supply team ensured an ample supply of propane was on hand. Drivers for both Blue Rhino and Ferrellgas came in from other parts of the Company. As a result, once Hurricane Ian passed, our operations teams were able to serve the heavy demand of our customers without missing a beat. Meanwhile, using propane donated and delivered by both Blue Rhino and Ferrellgas, the nonprofit organization Operation BBQ Relief cooked over 865,000 meals for people affected by Hurricane Ian. At 38 days, it was their largest and longest deployment to date and our Company was proud to partner with them.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

ASSETS October 31, 2022 July 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,132 and $11,208 of restricted cash at October 31, 2022 and July 31, 2022, respectively) $ 55,305 $ 158,737 Accounts and notes receivable, net 158,674 150,395 Inventories 120,145 115,187 Price risk management asset 24,944 43,015 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,530 30,764 Total current assets 427,598 498,098 Property, plant and equipment, net 608,101 603,148 Goodwill, net 257,006 257,099 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $343,110 and $440,121 at October 31, 2022 and July 31, 2022, respectively) 105,924 97,638 Operating lease right-of-use assets 67,814 72,888 Other assets, net 71,151 79,244 Total assets $ 1,537,594 $ 1,608,115 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 60,787 $ 57,586 Broker margin deposit liability 20,108 32,805 Short-term borrowing 15,000 - Current portion of long-term debt 2,442 1,792 Current operating lease liabilities 25,334 25,824 Other current liabilities 187,696 185,805 Total current liabilities 311,367 303,812 Long-term debt 1,451,659 1,450,016 Operating lease liabilities 43,009 47,231 Other liabilities 37,279 43,518 Contingencies and commitments Mezzanine equity: Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at October 31, 2022 and July 31, 2022) 651,349 651,349 Equity (Deficit): Limited partner unitholders Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at October 31, 2022 and July 31, 2022) (1,249,702 ) (1,229,823 ) Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at October 31, 2022 and July 31, 2022) 383,012 383,012 General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at October 31, 2022 and July 31, 2022) (71,521 ) (71,320 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (10,571 ) 37,907 Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit (948,782 ) (880,224 ) Noncontrolling interest (8,287 ) (7,587 ) Total deficit (957,069 ) (887,811 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $ 1,537,594 $ 1,608,115









FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 385,844 $ 372,704 $ 2,031,019 $ 1,760,507 Other 27,445 21,802 102,304 87,415 Total revenues 413,289 394,506 2,133,323 1,847,922 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 213,081 220,538 1,166,547 964,847 Other 4,776 3,610 13,675 12,671 Gross profit 195,432 170,358 953,101 870,404 Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other 129,740 117,112 533,231 473,902 Operating expense - equipment lease expense 6,024 5,690 23,428 25,922 Depreciation and amortization expense 22,631 20,295 92,233 84,286 General and administrative expense 14,833 12,575 55,038 59,560 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 723 909 2,984 3,416 (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals 1,680 1,410 (6,348 ) 2,428 Operating income 19,801 12,367 252,535 220,890 Interest expense (25,009 ) (25,395 ) (99,707 ) (144,785 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (104,834 ) Other income, net 469 4,264 1,038 8,426 Reorganization expense - professional fees - - - (10,467 ) Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (4,739 ) (8,764 ) 153,866 (30,770 ) Income tax expense 18 96 903 750 Net earnings (loss) (4,757 ) (8,860 ) 152,963 (31,520 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest(a) (212 ) (254 ) 909 (565 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ (4,545 ) $ (8,606 ) $ 152,054 $ (30,955 ) Class A unitholders' interest in net loss $ (20,751 ) $ (25,525 ) $ (13,996 ) $ (71,675 ) Net loss per unitholders' interest Basic and diluted net loss per Class A Unit $ (4.27 ) $ (5.25 ) $ (2.88 ) $ (14.76 ) Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858









Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

Three months ended Twelve months ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ (4,545 ) $ (8,606 ) $ 152,054 $ (30,955 ) Income tax expense 18 96 903 750 Interest expense 25,009 25,395 99,707 144,785 Depreciation and amortization expense 22,631 20,295 92,233 84,286 EBITDA 43,113 37,180 344,897 198,866 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 723 909 2,984 3,416 (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposal 1,680 1,410 (6,348 ) 2,428 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 104,834 Other income, net (469 ) (4,264 ) (1,038 ) (8,426 ) Reorganization expense - professional fees - - - 10,467 Severance costs include $2 and $90 in operating expense for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2022, respectively. Also includes $8 and $282 in general and administrative expense for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2022, respectively. 10 216 372 1,293 Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses 4,872 2,131 10,679 9,806 Provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses - - - (500 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest(a) (212 ) (254 ) 909 (565 ) Adjusted EBITDA(b) 49,717 37,328 352,455 321,619 Net cash interest expense(c) (22,606 ) (19,119 ) (102,853 ) (127,556 ) Maintenance capital expenditures(d) (5,832 ) (3,579 ) (19,272 ) (24,570 ) Cash paid for income taxes (49 ) - (1,067 ) (671 ) Proceeds from certain asset sales 752 641 4,224 4,529 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors(e) 21,982 15,271 233,487 173,351 Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders 17,966 17,345 65,908 41,369 Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest (440 ) (305 ) (4,671 ) (3,467 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders(f) 3,576 (2,379 ) 162,908 128,515 Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders(g) - - 99,996 - Distributable cash flow excess (shortage)(h) $ 3,576 $ (2,379 ) $ 62,912 $ 128,515 Propane gallons sales Retail - Sales to End Users 118,396 115,825 626,887 629,864 Wholesale - Sales to Resellers 43,869 44,055 206,330 222,490 Total propane gallons sales 162,265 159,880 833,217 852,354



