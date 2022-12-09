RTW Venture Fund (RTWVF) is managed by global healthcare specialist RTW Investments (RTW). It has announced that on 7 December 2022 portfolio company Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX, cap $4.9bn) reported positive data on two of its clinical trials. At 31 October 2022, which is the date of RTWVF's last published NAV, Prometheus was its third-largest holding, making up c 7.5% of the fund. This company's share price rose by 165.7% on 7 December and by a further 22.4% on 8 December (despite the announcement of an upsized $500m secondary offering). Prometheus is an example of RTW's long-term, full life cycle investment approach, which supports companies ranging from newco formation to mid-stage venture to pre-initial public offering (IPO) and public markets.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...