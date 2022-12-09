Henkel: Spotlight on Our ERGs: PRIDE

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are an important part of company culture. They help build community and engage different perspectives with the goal of encouraging positive change within and outside of the company.

In our Spotlight on ERG series, learn about our 17 ERGs across Henkel North America with over 1,000 employees participating and helping us build an inclusive environment and spirit of belonging. Together we are advancing our DEI priorities.

Learn more below about our PRIDE ERG.

About PRIDE:

PRIDE is the LGBTQ+ ERG here at Henkel, and it is all about community and connection. PRIDE allows employees to connect with others across the company who share similar experiences and identities. However, PRIDE is open and welcoming to allies as well, encouraging employees of all backgrounds to get together, form a community and advocate for positive change within the organization.

"The PRIDE ERG helps Henkel colleagues connect with one another over shared experiences, so that no one feels alone. Everyone is welcome to join us in building community and bringing positive change to Henkel." Paul Wintner, Global Education Manager, Alterna and PRIDE ERG President

PRIDE's goal is to help Henkel reach its strategic objectives and drive growth by supporting employee recruitment & development, acting as the voice of LGBTQ+ consumers and employees, and providing a supportive community for all. It offers employees the opportunity to network with others across all business units and to engage with senior leadership to help effectively create change and foster a more inclusive culture within the Henkel workplace.

PRIDE offers a multitude of ways for members to support the LGBTQ+ community. Some recent favorites include supporting Henkel's participation in the HRC CEI (Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index), representing Henkel at the PRIDE Parade in Los Angeles and PRIDE in the Park in Connecticut, and organizing over $60,000 donations over the past three years to LGBTQ+ charities.

