Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Top Secret Info! Microsoft benutzt das Cybersecurity-Tool von Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 ISIN: SE0000108656 Ticker-Symbol: ERCB 
Tradegate
09.12.22
17:23 Uhr
6,220 Euro
+0,152
+2,50 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2106,23818:35
6,2096,23818:35
PR Newswire
09.12.2022 | 18:16
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Changes to Ericsson's Nomination Committee

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective December 9, 2022, Niko Pakalén will replace Jonas Synnergren as representative for Cevian Capital Partners Limited in Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee now consists of:

  • Johan Forssell, Investor AB;
  • Karl Åberg, AB Industrivärden;
  • Anders Oscarsson, AMF - Tjänstepension och Fonder;
  • Niko Pakalén, Cevian Capital Partners Limited; and
  • Ronnie Leten, the Chair of the Board of Directors

Johan Forssell is the Chair of the Nomination Committee.

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3681331/1726791.pdf

Changes to Ericsson's Nomination Committee

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changes-to-ericssons-nomination-committee-301699448.html

ERICSSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.