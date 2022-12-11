Neu ist die Playlist von den Audio Business Charts by Josef Obergantschnig: Wissen pur: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5cwFEQBOHe9IJDlkygQNeb Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in Week 49 a litte bit sleepy, Cordoba 78 Cup goes in the final weekWelcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . In Week 49 we saw a weaker ATX TR with a low trading volume. Best stock of the week was Do&Co. The last 8 in our Cordoba 78 Cup with stocks from Germany and Austria are: BASF, E.On, Henkel, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...