Yardi Recognised as a Leading Provider of Technology Solutions

Yardi's end-to-end solution awarded for Service Excellence at the Retail Congress MENA Awards 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global real estate technology provider, Yardi, won the silver award in the Service Excellence Category at the Retail Congress MENA Awards 2022. Yardi was also recognised as a leading provider of technology solutions for the retail and shopping centre markets.

The Service Excellence award is for Service Providers who demonstrated an unparalleled ability to succeed by providing the year's best solutions, continually setting standards of excellence and implementing innovation throughout the industry.

The Yardi Commercial Suite helps optimise retail centre management with its cloud-based, mobile solution for end-to-end retail management. Easily evaluate current and future occupancy with visual floor plan graphics, attract prospects, improve customer experience and gain better analytical insight from one source of truth.

With specific functionality to help manage the complexities of retail operations, such as speciality leasing, companies can mitigate risk and execute all property and financial operations with unrivalled business intelligence from a single connected solution.

"We're excited to be recognised again for our Service Excellence in Retail Real Estate in the Middle East," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "Yardi prides itself on the innovation within its solutions, our growth in the Middle East and focus on customer experience continues to be an inspiration - well done team Yardi."

The region's largest retail & shopping centre event, Retail Congress MENA, offers shopping centre industry professionals and retailers the largest platform to connect, meet and learn from leading experts and solution providers. RECON MENA presented new insights, strategies and exciting innovation opportunities that reimagine the future of the retail and shopping experience. The conference took place on December 5 - 6 and in its 28th year, the theme for the 2022 conference was "Reborn."

About The Retail Congress

Retail Congress MENA brings together shopping centre industry professionals, retailers, management and consulting companies, architects and design companies, entertainment and leisure companies, product and service providers to the industry, all under one roof for two days of industry leaders discussions, education, networking and deal making while exploring new business opportunities. For more information, visit retailcongressmena.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

