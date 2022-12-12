AETOS Capital Group Wins 2022 Best Forex Broker in Asia by Traders Awards

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AETOS Capital Group (AETOS) was awarded the Best Forex Broker in Asia 2022 by Traders Awards during the Traders Fair Ho Chi Minh Gala Night hosted by FINEXPO on December 10th, 2022.





This year, over 288 financial companies were shortlisted for the award. The winner is selected based on the actual ratings from investors worldwide. With an open and transparent rating system, Traders Awards has enhanced its credibility and recognition in the industry. The Best Forex Broker in Asia Award recognizes and affirms AETOS's outstanding services to its investors in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the trust it has garnered over the years.

With 15 years of industry experience, AETOS is cognizant of global market trends, and better positioned to understand the needs of investors in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years, AETOS has successively launched trading tools such as PAMM, MAM, Virtual Private Server, AETOS APP, and Autochartist. Also, at the end of 2021, AETOS officially launched its independently developed Social Copy Trading System and offered to its clients as a complimentary service, which was welcomed by its clients in the Asia-Pacific region.

As a global-leading forex and CFDs online trading broker, AETOS has developed outstandingly despite the global economic uncertainty caused by the covid-19 crisis. As AETOS envisioned into the future, it will continue to uphold its core values of "Fairness, Efficiency & Intelligence." With 15 years of experience in the financial industry, strong capital support, cutting-edge financial technology, and professional education resources, AETOS will continue to provide highly professional, transparent, and efficient industry-leading trading services for institutional and individual investors worldwide.

