Building a blockchain-based pet community, Pet Castle Platform provides pet related online and offline services including Pet ID Card, Pet Business Card, and Pet Castle Urban Theme Park that consists of pet hospital, pet academy, pet beauty, pet café, pet funeral, pet commodities store, and so on. Its native token PET CASTLE PROTOCOL (PCP) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on December 9, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Pet Castle Platform

Launched in June 2022 by PET CASTLE Ltd., a company established in March 2022, Pet Castle Platform is currently active as a blockchain-based pet community. It's built for pets, pet owners, and pet business partners, and can be used quickly and conveniently anytime, anywhere through the mobile app or PC browser. PET CASTLE PROTOCOL (hereinafter referred to as "PCP") is issued by PET CASTLE Ltd.

There are two kinds of card in the Pet Castle that one can create with free membership service. The first is the Pet ID Card, an NFT-certified ID card for companions who take care of their pets. This is to issue cards to companions so that they can use various services quickly and conveniently within the platform. Users can save their pet photos and videos in the ID card album, and they can also have pedigree analysis results and prevent disease through DNA testing provided free of charge. The platform plans to cooperate with the companion animal industries, including pet hospital, pet insurance companies and service companies that require identity verification.

The second is the Pet Business Card for the presidents (veterinarians) who run the pet business. Through the Pet Castle App, domestic and foreign pet hospitals, pet kindergartens, pet cafes, pet beauty shops, and pet hotel owners can create cards by themselves and do business directly with the companions (or butlers). In addition, pet helpers such as Pet Sitters can create and promote Pet Business Cards by themselves, and it is programmed so that companions can book services and purchase products through quick connection.

At the same time, the offline business will be launched soon. Pet Castle Urban Theme Park is the business that provides pets and the owner of pets with the service like pet hospital, pet academy, pet beauty, pet cafe, pet funeral, pet commodities store, and so on. It will be franchised with lots of franchisee in the domestic market and global one as well. PET CASTLE PROTOCOL's ecosystem will be enlarged both through online platform and through offline franchise business in the future.

The Pet Castle Platform is growing as a comprehensive platform that can be a refreshing solution by identifying and analyzing the various needs and difficulties that companions are experiencing. Based on the Pet Castle Platform, PCP balances supply and demand in the changing market, and continues to grow as a payment method for Korea's best comprehensive companion animal platform and a virtual asset that guarantees future value. Together with the owners and companion animals, PCP will become a driving force in leading an innovative society that respects companion animals.

About PCP Token

PET CASTLE PROTOCOL (PCP) is the native token of Pet Castle Platform. Based on BEP-20, it has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e., 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for initial funding, 10% will be used for marketing, 30% goes into the exchange pool, 15% is provided for reward to users and partners, 10% is allocated to the team and advisor, 20% will be used for R&D and operating, and the remaining 10% is reserved.

PCP token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on December 9, 2022, investors who are interested in the Pet Castel Platform investment can easily buy and sell PCP token on LBank Exchange right now.

