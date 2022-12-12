

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - GDP monthly estimates and foreign trade figures are the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 1.00 am ET, Finland's current account data is due for October.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK monthly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade data. The economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in October, in contrast to the 0.6 percent contraction a month ago.



The UK visible trade deficit is seen almost unchanged at GBP 15.65 billion in October.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes consumer prices data for November. Inflation is expected to rise to 15.6 percent in November from 15.1 percent in October.



At 8.00 am ET, the UK monthly GDP tracker is due from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.



