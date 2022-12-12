

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) reported results from analyses of the ongoing MANIFEST study, a phase 2 clinical trial of pelabresib in patients with myelofibrosis, a type of bone marrow cancer. The company said the latest analyses include longer-term data showing durable improvements in both spleen volume and symptom score beyond 24 weeks, with pelabresib plus ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor-naïve patients. Also, translational data from MANIFEST was presented indicating the association of biomarkers with potential disease-modifying activity of pelabresib.



'Based on these and other MANIFEST findings presented this week, our confidence in pelabresib and the Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study is high. We look forward to learning more as the trial progresses,' said Tim Demuth, MorphoSys Chief Research and Development Officer.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MORPHOSYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de