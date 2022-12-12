Anzeige
Montag, 12.12.2022

WKN: A2QK7L ISIN: NO0010907090 Ticker-Symbol: 8VH 
Tradegate
12.12.22
09:55 Uhr
0,556 Euro
-0,011
-1,94 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5510,56709:57
0,5490,55809:56
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AINMT ASA0,030+11,11 %
BARLOWORLD LIMITED6,000-0,83 %
GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK0,0130,00 %
NORAM DRILLING AS5,140+1,38 %
NORDIC UNMANNED ASA0,556-1,94 %
NORZINC LTD0,016-11,43 %
SEMEN INDONESIA PERSERO TBK0,388-1,52 %
STATT TORSK ASA0,163+4,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.