Das Instrument SRS CA66976U1049 NORZINC LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.12.2022The instrument SRS CA66976U1049 NORZINC LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.12.2022Das Instrument YGD ID1000118300 GARUDA INDONESIA(P.)RP500 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.12.2022The instrument YGD ID1000118300 GARUDA INDONESIA(P.)RP500 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.12.2022Das Instrument AI6 NO0010734742 ICE GROUP ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.12.2022The instrument AI6 NO0010734742 ICE GROUP ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.12.2022Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.12.2022The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022Das Instrument 90J NO0010775844 STATT TORSK ASA NK-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.12.2022The instrument 90J NO0010775844 STATT TORSK ASA NK-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022Das Instrument BRL1 ZAE000026639 BARLOWORLD RC-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.12.2022The instrument BRL1 ZAE000026639 BARLOWORLD RC-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.12.2022Das Instrument 8VH NO0010907090 NORDIC UNMANNED ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.12.2022The instrument 8VH NO0010907090 NORDIC UNMANNED ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022Das Instrument SMS2 ID1000106800 SEMEN INDON.(PERS.)RP 100 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.12.2022The instrument SMS2 ID1000106800 SEMEN INDON.(PERS.)RP 100 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.12.2022