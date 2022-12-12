DJ Unaudited NAV for November 2022

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Unaudited NAV for November 2022 12-Dec-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arix Bioscience plc

Unaudited NAV for November 2022

LONDON, 12 December 2022: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") of the Company for the date ended 30 November 2022 as follows:

NAV Breakdown Date Total NAV Listed Portfolio Unlisted Portfolio Cash Other Interests NAV per share 30 November 22 GBP41.8m GBP57.1m GBP130.0m GBP1.9m GBP230.8m GBP1.79 (unaudited)

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 Sequence No.: 207309 EQS News ID: 1508581 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

