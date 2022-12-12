INVENTIVA: Inventiva draws down €25 million tranche under Finance Contract with the European Investment Bank

Inventiva intends to use the proceeds to fund part of the pivotal Phase III clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in patients with NASH





The €25 million supports Inventiva's anticipated cash runway1 through the fourth quarter of 2023





Daix (France),Long Island City (New York, United States), December12, 2022 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the receipt of the €25 million payment under the first tranche of the unsecured loan agreement executed with the European Investment Bank ("EIB") on May 16, 2022 with a maturity date of December 2026 (the "Finance Contract").

Jean Volatier, Chief Financial Officer of Inventiva, stated: "We are pleased to see that our long-term partnership with the EIB is bearing fruit. Thispayment of the first tranche of €25 million, triggered by the progress made on our NATiV3Phase III trial and the completion of the cash injections condition precedent for this tranche, will further support the development of lanifibranor. We remain strongly focused on the recruitment of patients in our Phase III trial and are hoping to satisfy allconditionsfor the disbursement of the second tranche of €25 millionfrom the EIB."

As previously announced, the Finance Contract provides funding in two tranches of €25 million each, which are both subject to the completion of certain conditions precedent. Any drawings under the terms of the Finance Contract that have not been disbursed within 36 months from the signing of the Finance Contract, (i.e., before May 16, 2025), cannot be completed at a later date. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to satisfy the conditions precedent for the drawing of the second tranche2.

The disbursement of the first tranche (with 8% interest capitalized annually, a maturity of 4 years and a repayment in fine) was subject to, among other conditions, (i) the Company issuing warrants to EIB in accordance with the terms and conditions of the warrants agreements entered into July 1, 2022, and (ii) the Company's receipt from the date of the Finance Contract of an aggregate amount of €18 million, paid either in exchange for new shares of the Company or through the receipt of upfront or milestone payments.

On June 15, 2022, the Company raised €9.3 million through a capital increase under its ATM program. On November 4, 2022, the Company received an upfront payment of $12 million under its collaboration agreement with Sino Biopharm.

On November 28, 2022, the Company issued 2,266,023 warrants to EIB, in accordance of the terms of the 25th resolution of the combined general meeting of shareholders of May 19, 2022 and Article L.225-138 of the French Commercial Code, as a condition to the financing of the first tranche, representing approximately 5.4% of the Company's share capital outstanding as of the date hereof.

The exercise price of the warrants is equal to €4.0152 and corresponds to 95% of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris during the last trading session preceding the decision to issue the warrants.

As previously announced, the warrants have a maturity of twelve years and shall be exercisable following the earliest to occur of (i) the maturity date of the first tranche (i.e. on December 8, 2026), (ii) a change of control event, (iii) an event of default under the Finance Contract, or (iv) a repayment demand by EIB under the Finance Contract. The warrants will automatically be deemed null and void if not exercised within the twelve-year period.

EIB has a put option which may require the Company to repurchase all or part of the unexercised warrants then exercisable at their intrinsic value (subject to a cap equal to the amount drawn under the Finance Contract) under certain circumstances (for example, in the event of a change of control or on the maturity date of the first tranche or in the event of default). The Company (or a substitute third party) has a call option to require EIB to sell all shares and other securities of the Company, including the warrants, to the Company, subject to certain terms and conditions. In addition, the Company has a right of first refusal to buy-back all warrants offered for sale to a third party, subject to certain terms and conditions.

On the basis of the 2,266,023 new shares of the Company issuable upon exercise of all the warrants at a price of €4.0152 per new share, the Company could potentially receive gross proceeds of up to €9,098,535. There is no assurance that EIB will exercise any or all of the warrants or that the Company will receive any proceeds from the exercise of the warrants.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with NASH, mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva's lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. In 2020, Inventiva reported positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH.

Inventiva's pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva's decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 80 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

1 This estimate is based on the Company's current business plan and excludes any potential milestones payable to or by the Company and any additional expenditures related to the potential continued development of the odiparcil program or resulting from the potential in-licensing or acquisition of additional product candidates or technologies, or any associated development the Company may pursue. The Company may have based this estimate on assumptions that are incorrect and the Company may end up using its resources sooner than anticipated.

2 The disbursement of the second tranche is subject to, among other conditions, (i) the full drawdown of the first tranche, (ii) the receipt by the Company from the date of the EIB credit facility of an aggregate amount of at least €70 million (inclusive of the €18 million that was a condition for the disbursement of the first tranche), paid either in exchange for Company shares, or through upfront or milestone payments, (iii) an out-licensing, partnership or royalty transaction with an upfront payment of at least €10 million; and (iv) operational criteria based on patient enrollment and number of sites activated in the Company's Phase III clinical trial of lanifibranor in patients with NASH.

