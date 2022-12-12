Portugal's new environmental rules will apply to PV projects built on sites spanning less than 100 hectares, but they will not apply to installations in protected areas.From pv magazine Spain The prime minister of Portugal, António Costa, has launched the Simplex Ambientales program, which is a package of measures to change the environmental rules for the development of hydrogen and renewable energy projects. Under the new provisions, hydrogen installations and PV projects that occupy surfaces of less than 100 hectares, as well as wind turbines that are separated by more than 2 kilometers, will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...