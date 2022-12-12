

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT.L) said, on a revenue return basis, the Group posted a pretax loss of 3.2 million pounds for the six months ended 31 October 2022 compared to a loss of 7.9 million pounds, prior year. Basic loss per share was 3.30 pence compared to a loss of 6.54 pence. On a revenue return basis, total income increased to 9.40 million pounds from 8.08 million pounds.



On a total return basis, pretax loss was 280.9 million pounds compared to profit of 386.8 million pounds, previous year. Basic loss per share was 215.58 pence compared to profit of 283.63 pence.



No interim dividend has been declared for the period ended 31 October 2022. The Group noted that there is no intention to declare a dividend for the year ending 30 April 2023.



