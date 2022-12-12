The Adelaïde Group subsidiary and corporate protection specialist Verlingue is overhauling its visual identity and embracing a brand service promise to buoy its European ambitions.

Verlingue achieved a turnover of €211.6 million in 2021, up 11.9%, of which 27% outside France, and announced the acquisition of a new broker in Portugal, RT Global Insurance.

A new identity rolled out simultaneously in France, Great Britain, Switzerland and Portugal to uphold its ambitions of becoming a leading independent insurance broker on a European scale

Spurred on by plans to deepen its European foothold, Verlingue is making changes to its brand platform to accentuate its uniqueness and uphold its new tagline: "Protecting today. Imagining tomorrow".

The broker hopes to shine a light on both its model's stability and ambitions. In a world where new and emerging risks are multiplying, Verlingue embraces forward-looking risk management, helping clients manage any potential constraints on their activities, drive growth and improve overall performance.

Verlingue continues expanding across Europe with a new acquisition in Portugal

Two years to the day after acquiring Luso Atlantica, Verlingue acquires RT Global Insurance, a company specialized in P&C, which is set to generate growth of 15% for Verlingue Portugal.

"We want to remain an independent and family-owned company, a trusted partner while expanding across France and abroad, being ambitious while offering an alternative compared to more global or finance-led names. Today we are taking a step forward in our objective to build an attractive project for the teams who decide to join our adventure and to build a large European insurance broker," notes Jacques Verlingue, Chairman of the Adelaïde Group.

Drawing on identity, values and unique expertise in becoming one of Europe's leading independent insurance brokers

At the dawn of its 90th anniversary, Verlingue is continuing to take a long-term approach in becoming a major European, family-owned and independent insurance broker.

Ever faithful to the Impact 24 strategic plan, the Adelaïde Group is confirming its ambitions to hit sales of €400M to €500M through profitable organic growth and strategic European acquisitions focused on industrial interest.

About Verlingue

An insurance broker specializing in corporate protection, Verlingue is a subsidiary of the Adelaïde Group working alongside entrepreneurs.

With offices in France, Great Britain, Switzerland and Portugal, and through partners in over 100 countries, Verlingue works with its clients over the long term and at all times to better understand and anticipate new and emerging risks in order to develop simple and effective solutions to protect their business (corporate risk) and staff (employee benefits and pensions).

1,200 employees, 400 of whom are based outside France

€2.2B in premiums negotiated on behalf of its clients

24 offices in Europe

LinkedIn www.verlingue.fr

