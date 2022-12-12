The European Commission has launched the EU Solar PV Industry Alliance. SolarPower Europe has already joined the new entity, while EIT InnoEnergy said it will act as its secretariat.EIT InnoEnergy, an independent body of the European Union that supports innovation in the sustainable energy industry, says it will act as the secretariat for the new EU Solar Photovoltaic Industry Alliance, which aims to rebuild the solar module manufacturing industry in Europe. "EIT InnoEnergy is joined by SolarPower Europe and the European Solar Manufacturing Council on the alliance's steering committee," it said. ...

