DJ Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (WSRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 09-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 76.5897

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28765575

CODE: WSRI LN

ISIN: LU1861134382

ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI LN

