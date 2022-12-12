DJ Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (PABW LN) Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 09-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 55.9898
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4258715
CODE: PABW LN
ISIN: LU2182388400
