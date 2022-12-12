DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEG LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 09-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.1294
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5682309
CODE: CNEG LN
ISIN: LU2343997487
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEG LN Sequence No.: 207760 EQS News ID: 1510159 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1510159&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 12, 2022 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)