DJ Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) (NRAU LN) Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 09-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 100.2024

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4299853

CODE: NRAU LN

ISIN: LU1437016543

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAU LN Sequence No.: 207694 EQS News ID: 1510027 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1510027&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2022 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)