Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UHYC LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-2022 / 09:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 09-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.0605
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 525603
CODE: UHYC LN
ISIN: LU1435356065
ISIN: LU1435356065
