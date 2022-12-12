University of New South Wales (UNSW) researchers in Australia have discovered a low-cost way to stabilize perovskite solar cells with a triple function additive. Perovskite cells have shown the best stability results with it so far.From pv magazine Australia Researchers from UNSW have discovered a low-cost sulfur-based additive that can boost the stability of perovskite solar cells without compromising efficiency. The 1-DDT (Dodecanethiol) additive has a "multifunction" - something which came as a surprise to the UNSW School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering team. On top of stabilizing ...

