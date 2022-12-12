Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
12.12.2022 | 10:34
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Origo hf. (symbol: ORIGO) receive observation status

Shares issued by Origo hf. (symbol: ORIGO) have received an observation status
with reference to announcement from Origo hf., dated 12st of December 2022. 

The decision is based upon article 4.1 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial
Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The article states that the Exchange may
decide to give a class or classes of financial instruments of the issuer
concerned a temporary observation status if a takeover bid for the issuer has
been made public or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make such a bid in
respect of the issuer.
