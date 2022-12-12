Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G ISIN: SE0012853455 Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ 
Tradegate
12.12.22
16:56 Uhr
21,770 Euro
-0,490
-2,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,74021,95017:47
21,82021,90017:48
PR Newswire
12.12.2022 | 10:36
285 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

EQT AB included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB ("EQT") has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) based on its results in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.EQT AB ("EQT") has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) based on its results in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

EQT is pleased to announce that it has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. As one of the world's foremost sustainability benchmarks, the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) evaluates the sustainability performance of thousands of publicly listed companies across 61 industries, covering economic, social and environmental dimensions. Companies are selected for inclusion in the DJSI based on the results of the S&P Global CSA.

"Our inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is a welcome testament to EQT's purpose to future-proof companies and make a positive impact. EQT's belief is that we can help make companies more sustainable while simultaneously delivering superior returns to our investors - ultimately creating a positive impact in the societies where we operate," said Christian Sinding, CEO & Managing Partner at EQT.

Earlier this year, EQT was included in the MSCI ESG Leaders Index, comprising the companies with the highest ESG-rated performance in each sector.

To learn more about EQT's sustainability strategy, read the latest Annual and Sustainability Report.

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3683002/1729076.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-dow-jones-sustainability-indices,c3125447

EQT Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-included-in-the-dow-jones-sustainability-index-301700082.html

EQT AB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.