UA Technologies has developed PV-powered crop dehydration products that don't require oil and gas fuel.From pv magazine USA JUA Technologies, an agriculture technology startup that manufactures solar-powered crop dehydrators, has received a two-year, $600,000 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the US Department of Agriculture to develop its technology. The goal of the Phase II project, titled Smart Multipurpose Solar Dehydration Device for Value Addition to Specialty Crops, is proof of concept toward product-design improvements and design for the company's production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...