Montag, 12.12.2022

WKN: A0EADM ISIN: US6177001095 
PR Newswire
12.12.2022 | 11:24
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invescap Investment Strategy Maintains Top Morningstar Ranking for 5th quarter

GENEVA, Switzerland, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invescap, a private lending and investment firm, announced that its investment strategy of the SPI All Yields Fund has received a top Morningstar ranking for a 5th quarter in a row. Morningstar, one of the top financial ratings services in the world ranked the strategy as # 1 in comparison to over 800 mutual funds in the fixed income credit space. The quantitative evaluation system rates funds based on past performance measured annually within a three-year period.

A top rating from Morningstar is generally regarded as an important endorsement of its researched Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Holding its spot in first place, Invescap reported a significant drop in competitor performance levels in 2022. Its strategy combines a focus on activities related to the real economy through financing medical clinics, which has proven to be resilient in the financial markets.

"Investors always attach much importance to obtaining high and stable investment returns. The three-years annualized criteria is the most stable measure of performance available for the investment strategies we offer," said Invescap CEO Dr. Marc Andre Pepin.

Invescap was founded in 2012 with a specialization in international private debt. Clients of Invescap range from independent asset managers and family offices to financial institutions. Investors appreciate the relatively stable and positive returns from the strategies offered, which provide diversification away from financial markets and are well suited to qualified investors.

For more information, please contact Invescap at info@invescap.ch.

Contact:

Liat Blumner
liat@percepto-digital.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invescap-investment-strategy-maintains-top-morningstar-ranking-for-5th-quarter-301700107.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
