South Africa selected five solar projects with a combined capacity of 860 MW in its latest auction. However, the authorities did not select any wind projects from the 4.1 GW of bids that were submitted. The final average price for PV was ZAR 0.490 ($0.02808)/kWh.South Africa's minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe, said last week that the five preferred bidders in the sixth round of the nation's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP) were all for solar energy projects. The ministry selected five solar plants with a combined capacity of 860 ...

