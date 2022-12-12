InstallNET International: InstallNET's EcoServ Program Recognized With 2022 SEAL Business Sustainability Award

NORTHAMPTON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Commercial furniture solutions company InstallNET was named a 2022 SEAL Sustainability Award honoree today for EcoServ, its rapidly growing circular decommission program for surplus commercial furniture, fixtures and equipment.

EcoServ provides the processes, standards and metrics needed to recirculate workspace assets in a way that delivers value to companies and the community, without harming the environment. Over the last year, as dramatic changes in workspaces and work styles prompted by the pandemic became more permanent and interest in sustainability grew, EcoServ has grown rapidly - diverting 92% more waste from landfills than it did in 2021.

"Our mission is helping businesses and communities prosper and that means finding sustainability solutions that scale globally, but meet local needs," said Dale Ewing, CEO of InstallNET. "We've been focused on doing just that with EcoServ and we are honored to receive this recognition with our customers. Getting zero done is an audacious, but achievable goal."

The 2022 SEAL Sustainability Award honorees range from global brands to high-growth start-ups and scale-ups. This is the second consecutive year InstallNET has received the award.

"Companies have a unique opportunity and responsibility to drive environmental progress where politics cannot. Our corporate sustainability awards celebrate organizations that embrace the responsibility to effect positive change," said Matt Harney, SEAL Awards' Founder. "Most business sustainability initiatives are unglamorous and invisible to the general public despite having significant positive impacts - we hope our awards bring some much-needed recognition to both the activities and the leaders behind them."

EcoServ donations to community groups rose 35% in 2022, with 510 groups in 31 states and Canada receiving free furniture, fixtures, or equipment to help advance their mission.

Since the program began 10 years ago, it has diverted almost 30 million pounds of waste from landfills. Some of the items were sold for reuse or recycled. Others were donated to EcoServ's network of almost 4,000 community groups ranging from domestic violence shelters to public safety organizations and veterans groups all 50 states and Canada.

"In-kind donations like good furniture saves our organization money that can be used to support programming," said Marion Brunken, Executive Director of Volunteer Alexandria. "As a small non-profit (we) don't have a large budget for furniture and these contributions make a big difference."

Over the last year, EcoServ launched 22 multi-site projects with 52 Fortune 1000 companies, demonstrating how the program integrates into global ESG reporting metrics. One project involved 1,305 individual sites in 29 different markets.

ABOUT INSTALLNET:

InstallNET, a leading commercial furniture solutions company, delivers inspired workspaces that help people, businesses and communities thrive. Our custom solutions are designed to serve our clients' unique needs, from project management to access to OFIA, a self-serve platform of service providers, to EcoServ, an award-winning circular decommission program. Many members of our network of 350 installation companies have been with the company since its founding 25 years ago.

ABOUT THE SEAL AWARDS

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

